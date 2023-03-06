Tickets for the Korean Version of “Phantom of the Opera” Hit Highest Price Ever

The price of VIP seats for the Korean version of the musical “Phantom of the Opera,” which will be performed at Dream Theater in Nam-gu, Busan later this month, has recorded the highest price among musicals in Korea.

Ticket prices for the official performance on March 30th are VIP seats 190,000 won, R seats 160,000 won, S seats 130,000 won, A seats 90,000 won, and B seats 70,000 won.

Previously, the price of the ‘preview performance’ from March 25 to 29 was set at VIP seat 170,000 won, R seat 140,000 won, S seat 110,000 won, A seat 70,000 won, and B seat 50,000 won.

Usually, the price of a musical performance had an implicit baseline of ‘VIP seat 150,000 won’. As of 2018, it has been maintained at 150,000 won for VIP seats and 70,000 won for A seats.

It was fixed according to the size of the theater regardless of the actors, the size of the work, and the copyright.

However, with rising prices, the price of musical performances has risen sharply.

In November of last year, the musical “West Side Story” raised the price of VIP seats to 160,000 won, breaking the 150,000 won line for the first time.

In December, “Moulin Rouge!” and the circus performance ‘Cirque du Soleil’ recorded the highest SR seat price of 190,000 won (excluding VIP seats provided with souvenirs), and this time, ‘Phantom of the Opera’ also set the VIP seat price at 190,000 won, making it the most expensive performance ever.

In the Busan performance, Cho Seung-woo, Kim Ju-taek, Jeon Dong-seok, Son Ji-su, Song Eun-hye star with Song Won-geun and Hwang Geon-ha, appearing in the role of ‘Raul’.

Performances are scheduled from March 25 to June 18.