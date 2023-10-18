Lifestyle

Tickets Now for G-Star 2023 – Korea’s Premier Gaming Expo Now On Sale

By Haps Staff

The much-anticipated G-Star 2023, Korea’s leading gaming extravaganza, is scheduled to unfold from November 16th to 19th at BEXCO.

Anticipated to be the largest to date, this year’s event is gearing up with an impressive array of booths that are sure to delight gaming enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

The event consists of two distinctive programs: BTC, tailored for the general public, and BTB, catering to the specific needs of the game industry’s professionals.

Complementing the main showcases are an array of side events, including the highly-anticipated Korean Game Awards, the dynamic Global Game Conference (G-Con), the Subculture Game Festival, and the lively Game Cosplay Awards.

To gain access, visitors can choose from three types of passes: BTC Pass, BTB Pass, or G-Con Pass, each providing a unique and immersive experience.

Secure your passes conveniently via the G-Star official website until 4 p.m. on November 10th, as on-site ticket purchases will not be available this year, prioritizing the safety of all attendees.

