Tickets On Sale For Inaugural Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to the Far East and South Korea for the finale of Season 8, with the inaugural Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix, Rounds 15 & 16 of the 2021/22 campaign on 13 & 14 August at the city’s Jamsil Stadium Complex.

Four drivers, headed by Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) after his victory in Marrakesh and including Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne, DS TECHEETAH driver and double champion Jean-Eric Vergne as well as Jaguar TCS Racing’s Mitch Evans, are split by just 15 points with six races to come – two in each of New York City and London before the deciding double-header in Seoul. With the title chase set to go right to the wire, demand for tickets is expected to be high.

Ticket reservations can be made on the Oe app, with the Oe available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Tickets are one-day, and organized into six categories depending on location, perks and services of the seating area.

All tickets give fans the chance to watch a whole race day’s action, with practice, qualifying the race itself, and a concert taking place on each of Saturday and Sunday. Prices range from 99,000 won to 500,000 won and individuals can purchase up to four tickets per race day.