Tickets Open For Gyeongnam Provincial Theater Company Regular Performance of “Angeumdangsil Tobyeolga”

The Gyeongnam Provincial Theater Company will present ‘Angeumdangsil Tobyeolga‘, a performance that the whole family can enjoy together by adding various objects, stage settings, and modern music to the Pansori Sugungga in May.

The Gyeongnam Provincial Theater Company’s regular performances of ‘Angeumdangsil Tobyeolga‘ will be held on May 19th at 7:30 p.m., May 20th at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., May 21st at 2 p.m.

Ticket reservations will start on the 12th at 2 p.m. on Interpark.

‘Sugungga‘, which is familiar with Byeoljubujeon, is interpreted in a modern way through colorful objects by director Cho Hyun-san of ‘Cold Story‘ and ‘A Woman Without Hands‘, which won the best film award at the Titirizai Festival in Spain and the World Unima General Assembly.

Music director Kim Hyeon-bo of the ethnic fusion band ‘Second Moon’, who composed OSTs for ‘Moonlight Drawn by Clouds’ and ‘Legend of the Blue Sea‘, uses upbeat music to make the journey of the rabbit and the turtle between the land and the water palace delicious.

In particular, the land and the water palace, which are unfolded on the stage with creative expressions and delicate directing such as using various objects and shadow art using pop-up books, create a blank space for the work with unique and rich attractions, while at the same time filling the audience’s imagination and bringing life to the story.

There are familiar parts of Pansori Sugungga, such as ‘Rabbit Image‘, which painters draw by depicting rabbits in detail so that Byeoljubu can easily find rabbits on land, and ‘Gogocheonbyeon‘, which depicts the beautiful scenery unfolded when Byeoljubu first came out on land.

For more information on ‘Angeumdangsil Tobyeolga‘, refer to the Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center website (artcenter.gyeongnam.go.kr).