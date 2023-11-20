Image: Tim Hortons Korea
Dine & Drink

Tim Hortons First Store in Korea to Open December 14th

By Haps Staff

Tim Hortons will open its inaugural Korean store in Gangnam, Seoul, on the 14th of the upcoming month.

As a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the same company overseeing Burger King and Popeyes, Tim Hortons aims to establish its presence in Korea.

The flagship store, situated near Exit 3 of Shinnonhyeon Station, will boast large outdoor advertisements emphasizing the use of 100% premium Arabica beans and ethically sourced coffee.

Notable menu items at this location include the ‘Double Double’, the ‘Iced Capp’, and the ‘French Vanilla.’ Warm melted sandwiches and donuts will also be featured.

To celebrate the grand opening, Tim Hortons, in collaboration with Air Canada, organized an event offering premium economy class round-trip tickets to Canada for customers visiting the store within the first four days. Further details can be found on Tim Hortons Korea’s Instagram account (@timhortons.kr).

Founded in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons operates over 5,700 stores across 16 countries worldwide.

Korea marks the seventh country in Asia where Tim Hortons conducts business, following China, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore. Tim Hortons has plans to open its second store near Exit 1 of Seolleung Station in Seoul later this year.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Park Hyatt Busan’s Living Room Presents a Thanksgiving Day Special Menu

Burger King Running New Whopper Promo This Week

Limited Spaces Available For This Year’s HQ’s Thanksgiving Dinner

Burger King Introduces Two Chocolate Treats For Winter

Cactus Closed Until November 21

Warm Up This Fall With a Nakbul Instant Pot Rice Dish

The Latest

Direct Flights From Busan to Warsaw to Run Three Times a Week

Seomyeon to Get Major Makeover to Lure Back Visitors

Busan Museum of Contemporary Art to Host a Series of Events in December

Jinju City Holds ‘River Night Jinju Candlelight Concert’

Korea Destinations: Daegu’s E-World Starlight Festival

Large Scale Citizen Cheering Events Planned for World Expo Announcement

Busan
clear sky
5 ° C
5 °
5 °
81 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
6 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 