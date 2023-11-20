Tim Hortons First Store in Korea to Open December 14th

Tim Hortons will open its inaugural Korean store in Gangnam, Seoul, on the 14th of the upcoming month.

As a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the same company overseeing Burger King and Popeyes, Tim Hortons aims to establish its presence in Korea.

The flagship store, situated near Exit 3 of Shinnonhyeon Station, will boast large outdoor advertisements emphasizing the use of 100% premium Arabica beans and ethically sourced coffee.

Notable menu items at this location include the ‘Double Double’, the ‘Iced Capp’, and the ‘French Vanilla.’ Warm melted sandwiches and donuts will also be featured.

To celebrate the grand opening, Tim Hortons, in collaboration with Air Canada, organized an event offering premium economy class round-trip tickets to Canada for customers visiting the store within the first four days. Further details can be found on Tim Hortons Korea’s Instagram account (@timhortons.kr).

Founded in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons operates over 5,700 stores across 16 countries worldwide.

Korea marks the seventh country in Asia where Tim Hortons conducts business, following China, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore. Tim Hortons has plans to open its second store near Exit 1 of Seolleung Station in Seoul later this year.