Tim Hortons to Add Two New Seoul Locations This Week

Tim Hortons is set to expand its presence in Seoul with two new locations set to open this week.

Having made its entry into South Korea in December 2023 with its first two locations in Seoul’s Sinnonhyeon and Seolleung districts, Tim Hortons has experienced remarkable success.

The brand has surpassed 100,000 cups of coffee and 300,000 donuts sold at these sites within the last month, outperforming comparable locations in China, Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Its third and fourth outlets are set to open at Sungnyemun Grand Central on the 30th and Seoul National University Station on the 31st.

The brand aims to establish a total of 150 outlets in South Korea within the next five years.