Tim Horton’s to Enter Korea in Second Half of 2023

Tim Horton’s, Canada’s coffee giant, has announced its intention to enter the South Korean market by the second half of 2023.

It will be opened by BKR, which locally owns Burger King.

With over 15,600 stores in 15 countries, the company is adding South Korea to its ever-expanding international operations.

Known affectionately as Timmies in Canada, the brand is known for its 100% Arabica coffee, donuts, soups, and sandwiches.

It will enter the coffee market that has shown substantial growth in the past few years.