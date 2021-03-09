Image: Tongyeong International Music Festival
Arts & Culture

TIMF Returns March 26

Haps Staff

The Tongyeong International Music Festival is set to return this year after a one-year absence due to COVID-19.

This year, the 19th edition of the festival, sees a change by offering not only classical music, but also performances by popular stars.

The festival is scheduled to be held from March 26 to April 4 at Tongyeong Concert Hall in Donam-dong, and will have 19 performances, including the opening by the Tongyeong Festival Orchestra directed by Christian Vasquez.

Highlights of the festival include the world premiere of “Deer Luna”, concerts “Pan Drama: Yard”, and “The Pianist”.

Depending on the social distancing measures, concerts are expected to be face-to-face if levels are under 2.

Most concerts will be broadcast live on YouTube.

More information can be found on the TIMF website and tickets found on Interpark.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

“Four Seasons of Dokdo, Korea” Exhibit Running at the Busan National Science Museum

Haps Staff -
A special exhibition named "Four Seasons of Dokdo, Korea" will display the islets' stunning landscapes at the Busan National Science Museum until March 28. 
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 8 – March 14

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

CATS Gets Underway For One Month Run at Busan Dream Theatre From Tonight

Haps Staff -
S&Co will open the original performance of the musical CATS at Dream Theatre from March 5th to April 4th.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

ASEAN Music Meets Korean Instruments Online: ASEAN X SINAWI

Haps Staff -
Each Wednesday during the month of March, join the Gyeonggi Sinawi Orchestra led by music director Won Il for an online performance.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Lim Dong-min and Lim Dong-hyek Holding Duo Recital This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Lim Dong-min and Lim Dong-hyek will hold a concert this Saturday afternoon at the Busan Cultural Center.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
8 ° C
8 °
8 °
76 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Tue
11 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 