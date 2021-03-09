TIMF Returns March 26

The Tongyeong International Music Festival is set to return this year after a one-year absence due to COVID-19.

This year, the 19th edition of the festival, sees a change by offering not only classical music, but also performances by popular stars.

The festival is scheduled to be held from March 26 to April 4 at Tongyeong Concert Hall in Donam-dong, and will have 19 performances, including the opening by the Tongyeong Festival Orchestra directed by Christian Vasquez.

Highlights of the festival include the world premiere of “Deer Luna”, concerts “Pan Drama: Yard”, and “The Pianist”.

Depending on the social distancing measures, concerts are expected to be face-to-face if levels are under 2.

Most concerts will be broadcast live on YouTube.

More information can be found on the TIMF website and tickets found on Interpark.