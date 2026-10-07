TKET Connects Thai-Korean Speakers With Job Opportunities

A job community created by Thai students in Korea is helping bilingual Thai-Korean speakers connect with employment opportunities in both countries.

TKET, short for Thai-Korea Exclusive Talent, shares full-time positions, internships, freelance work and interpretation opportunities with its community through LINE Open Chat and Instagram. The service is free for both jobseekers and employers.

The project was created to address a common problem facing Thai students and graduates in Korea, who can find Korean-language employment platforms difficult to navigate. At the same time, Korean companies looking specifically for workers with Thai and Korean language skills can struggle to reach suitable candidates.

TKET says its talent pool has grown to more than 200 candidates, while more than 50 companies and organizations have worked with the team.

The startup was selected among the top 20 teams in the International Student Track of the K-Startup Grand Challenge 2026 and was a finalist in the Ministry of Education’s U300 startup competition in 2025.

TKET plans to launch an AI-powered job-matching website in November 2026 to connect bilingual candidates and employers more directly.

The community is open to Thai-Korean speakers seeking work in Korea or Thailand, including students, recent graduates and experienced professionals. Companies can also submit relevant job openings to TKET at no cost.

Join the TKET community | Instagram | LinkedIn