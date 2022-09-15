‘Tongdosa Media Art’ Exhibit Opens Today

The 2022 World Heritage Media Art Project ‘Invitation to the World of Hwaeom’ will resume on September 16th.

It was originally held from September 3 to October 3, but the opening was delayed due to the restoration of damage caused by the 11th typhoon Hinnamno and the reinstallation of facilities.

The 2022 World Heritage Tongdosa Media Art ‘Invitation to the World of Hwaeom’, incorporates cutting-edge media digital IT technology such as digital media mapping, interactive, hologram, and VR. The space around the composition, Mupunghan Trunk and Seongbo Museum was filled with a variety of attractions with a total of 11 exhibits.

From September 16th to October 3rd, it is operated from 19:00 to 21:00, and the main show, which is screened twice daily at 20:00 and 20:30, is ‘The world of harmony, discovering happiness as it is’.

As a subtitle, the journey from the first step to Hwaeom to the final destination is projected from the Seongbo Museum using various media art directing techniques as the contents of Tongdosa’s representative treasures such as Banya Yongseondo, Guryongji, and Geumgang Stairs, as well as window construction.

In addition to this, under the subtitle ‘Secrets of the symbol of Tongdosa Temple’, you can enjoy dynamic motion graphics with Gymnopilus, Falun, and mandala patterns and interactive, mandala layer screens, and projection mapping.

Through the special digital folktale exhibition program, 15 folktale works, which were not easily seen before, are vividly displayed on ultra-high-definition screens so that visitors to Tongdosa can enjoy them even during the day.