Tongdosa Media Art ‘Invitation to the World of Hwaeom’ Extended By One Week

The 2022 World Heritage Media Art Project ‘Invitation to the World of Hwaeom’ will be extended by one week.

The 2022 World Heritage Media Art ‘Invitation to the World of Hwaeom’ was until October 3, but it has been decided to extend it by one week until October 10.

The 2022 World Heritage Media Art Project was elected as a contest by the Cultural Heritage Administration and was scheduled to be held from September 3 to October 3, 2022, but due to the effects of Typhoon No. Due to damage, the opening was postponed due to damage restoration and re-installation of facilities and resumed on the 16th.

It resumed on the 16th, but it was held with great success thanks to word of mouth from visitors. 

Until October 10, the main show will run at 19:30/20:00/20:30 (3 episodes) and additional screenings will be held at 19:00 on weekends and public holidays.

Tongdosa Media Art Project is a 2022 World Heritage Tongdosa Media Art that combines cutting-edge media digital IT technologies such as digital media mapping, interactive, hologram, and VR. ‘

Invitation to the World of Hwaeom’ is a digital media art project that represents Tongdosa’s representative treasure and window construction. It consists of a total of three main programs of mapping, light objects, and a special digital folk painting exhibition.

