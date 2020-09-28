Tongdosa Temple Looks to Create a Large Scale Cultural Space

Tongdosa Temple located in Yangsan, Gyeongsangnam-do is looking to create a large scale cultural space.

Registered as a World Heritage Site in 2018, the temple is one of the Three Jewels Temples and represents Gautama Buddha.

They hope to create a cultural space that will attract more tourists and who can stay at the temple longer as there are currently few places for rest at the temple.

Yangsan City and Tongdosa are hoping to secure funding for the creation of the space but may face opposition due to budgeting.

The proposed space will include a library, galleries, book stores, and a book cafe.

If passed, they hope it will be completed by 2023.