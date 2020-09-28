Image: City of Yangsan
Arts & Culture

Tongdosa Temple Looks to Create a Large Scale Cultural Space

Haps Staff

Tongdosa Temple located in Yangsan, Gyeongsangnam-do is looking to create a large scale cultural space.

Registered as a World Heritage Site in 2018, the temple is one of the Three Jewels Temples and represents Gautama Buddha.

They hope to create a cultural space that will attract more tourists and who can stay at the temple longer as there are currently few places for rest at the temple.

Yangsan City and Tongdosa are hoping to secure funding for the creation of the space but may face opposition due to budgeting.

The proposed space will include a library, galleries, book stores, and a book cafe.

If passed, they hope it will be completed by 2023.

blank
Haps Staff
Dine & Drink

California Pizza Kitchen Opens in Daegu

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
California Pizza Kitchen has opened up its first location outside of the capital with a new location at Shinsegae Department Store in Daegu.
Read more

Shake Shack Introduces New Gochujang Inspired Menu Items in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shake Shack is introducing some new menu items with a Korean-inspired theme for a limited time beginning tomorrow.
Read more

Beer Shop Smoked Meats 2nd Edition With Andrew Bencivenga This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Beer Shop is at it again with another great bbq feast this Sunday with chef extraordinaire Andrew Bencivenga.
Read more

Costco Food Court Closed Temporarily Before Chuseok

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Costco's food court in Busan will be closed from this weekend for five days due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

Travel

