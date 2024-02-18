Tongdosa Temple’s Cheonwangmun Gate in Yangsan Designated as National Treasure

Gyeongnam province announced the designation of Tongdosa Temple’s Cheonwangmun Gate in Yangsan as a national treasure.

This gate, revered for safeguarding the temple and housing statues of the Four Heavenly Kings, holds significant academic and artistic value.

Crafted by renowned sculptor Jinpyeong during the late Joseon Dynasty, it boasts the largest remaining statues of the Four Guardian Kings in Gyeongsang-do.

Destroyed by fire in 1713 and rebuilt the following year, the gate’s historical significance is underscored by an ink book dating the creation of its statues to 1718.

Its distinctive architectural features, including three compartments in the front and two on the sides, contribute to its cultural importance.

Recognizing its exceptional cultural heritage value, experts visited Tongdosa Temple in June 2023, culminating in the unanimous decision by the Gyeongnam-do Architectural and Cultural Heritage Committee to designate it as a treasure.

The Cultural Heritage Administration now seeks public feedback for 30 days before finalizing its status as a national treasure.