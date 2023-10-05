Tongyeong Adds Romance With Various Cultural and Artistic Events in October

Tongyeong City is gearing up to welcome tourists with a vibrant lineup of cultural and artistic events throughout October, taking full advantage of the bustling tourist season.

First on the calendar is the Tongyeong Arts Festival, an event hosted by Tongyeong City and organized by the Tongyeong Branch of the Korean Federation of Arts and Culture.

Running from October 6 to 9 at the Gangguan Cultural Plaza, this year marks the 42nd anniversary of the festival.

It promises a diverse range of performances and exhibitions, spanning art, music, popular songs, photography, plays, and movies, along with the opening performance by the Tongyeong Music Association.

Additionally, the 28th Yokji Island Cultural Festival and the 18th Saryangdo Oknyebongjeon National Climbing Festival, organized by Yokji-myeon and Saryang-myeon will also take place.

The Yokji Island Festival is scheduled for October 6th to 7th at the Donghang Water Farm area of Yokji-myeon, while the Saryangdo Oknyebong National Climbing Festival will take place from October 20th to 21st in the Oknyebong area.

Several other art-centric events are set to enrich the month of October.

The 9th Jeon Hyuk-rim Art Festival (October 7th to October 22nd at the Jeon Hyuk-rim Art Museum), the 24th Dosan Art Village Regular Exhibition (October 12th to November 10th at Dosan Art Village), and the 2023 Tongyeong Art Festival (various locations including the Citizen Cultural Center and Gangguan Ilwon) are also taking place.

The Tongyeong Art Festival, in particular, promises an enjoyable experience for both citizens and tourists. It will showcase a wealth of artworks, including an outdoor sculpture exhibition featuring works by local artists, returning artists, and those promoted by Admiral Yi Sun-sin.

Lastly, for music lovers, the TIMF Our Neighborhood Concert, scheduled for October 16th (Seoho Market Area), October 17th (Jukrim), and October 19th (Dangsan Tree Complex Space in Bongpyeong-dong) are scheduled.