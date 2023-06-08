Tongyeong Beautifies its City Streets

Tongyeong City has introduced sculptures and flower beds at key locations across the city as it looks to beautify its streets.

The city has established flower beds on road traffic islands at prominent spots like Donam-dong Triathlon Square, Dang-dong Intersection, and Myeongjeong Intersection.

These flower beds are meticulously managed throughout the year, contributing to the city’s aesthetic appeal.

In Hangnam-dong, the Ssamji flower field now features unique installations, including Tongyeong’s private character ‘Camellia’ and a sculpture of the city’s name.

Inspired by Tongyeong’s city flower and the seagull, these installations enhance the beauty of the city center.

To enrich the urban landscape, Tongyeong City produces and supplies approximately 420,000 plants annually.

The expansion of seasonal plant and flower cultivation enables the city to create a festive atmosphere and provide attractions for the enjoyment of both residents and tourists.