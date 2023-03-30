Image: Tongyeong Tourism Development Corporation
Tongyeong Cable Car Celebrates its 15th Anniversary Next Month With Various Events

Tongyeong Cable Car celebrates its 15th anniversary next month with various events throughout the month of April.

First, customers with birthdays in April can ride the cable car for free. You must bring proof of your date of birth, such as your resident registration card.

On the 15th of next month, the weekend ahead of the 15th anniversary of opening, a lottery for a prize event will be held at the lower cable car stop. As a draw event with a 100% winning rate, gifts will be given to about 300 people. It provides memories to customers with various gifts such as Tongyeong love gift certificates and birthday party sunglasses.

A birthday celebration comment event will be held on the official Instagram of the corporation. If you participate from the 10th to the 15th of next month, gifts will be presented to 15 people through a lottery.

Since its opening on April 18, 2008, the Tongyeong Cable Car, which offers a panoramic view of Tongyeong Port and Hallyeosudo, has become a ‘national cable car’ with more than 15 million passengers.

