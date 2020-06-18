Tongyeong Cable Car Offers Free Rides to All Medical Staff and Firefighters in Korea

The popular Tongyeong Cable Car is offering free rides next month beginning tomorrow for all medical staff and firefighters around the country who have aided in helping prevent the spread of coronavirus around the nation.

The Tongyeong Tourism Development Corporation will give free rides as part of its “Thanks to You” campaign to show appreciation for all those medical staff and firefighters who risked their lives to help keep people safe during the pandemic.

Qualified people must show their ID cards and the free ride is valid any day of the week until July 19th.