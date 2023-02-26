Image: Tongyeong Tourism Development Corporation
Domestic DestinationsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Tongyeong Cable Car Reopens After Extensive Maintenance

Haps Staff

The Tongyeong Cable Car reopened on the 25th after extensive maintenance.

The Tongyeong Tourism Development Corporation, the operator of the Tongyeong Cable Car, announced that it had completed the safety maintenance of the ropeway facility, which had begun on the 30th of last month.

During the maintenance period, construction work was carried out to enhance safety, such as moving a ground rope that moves the fixing part of the upper rope that supports the cable car.

In addition, painting work to prevent corrosion of steel tower supports, replacement of old facilities in upper and lower stations, and maintenance of customer convenience facilities were also carried out to prevent safety accidents.

The corporation is preparing various events and new photo zones for the upcoming spring season.

This cable car, where you can enjoy the unexplored view of Tongyeong Port and Hallyeosudo, has become a ‘national cable car’ with more than 15 million people riding it since its opening in 2008.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
42 %
1kmh
0 %
Mon
12 °
Tue
13 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
12 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 