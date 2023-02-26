Tongyeong Cable Car Reopens After Extensive Maintenance

The Tongyeong Cable Car reopened on the 25th after extensive maintenance.

The Tongyeong Tourism Development Corporation, the operator of the Tongyeong Cable Car, announced that it had completed the safety maintenance of the ropeway facility, which had begun on the 30th of last month.

During the maintenance period, construction work was carried out to enhance safety, such as moving a ground rope that moves the fixing part of the upper rope that supports the cable car.

In addition, painting work to prevent corrosion of steel tower supports, replacement of old facilities in upper and lower stations, and maintenance of customer convenience facilities were also carried out to prevent safety accidents.

The corporation is preparing various events and new photo zones for the upcoming spring season.

This cable car, where you can enjoy the unexplored view of Tongyeong Port and Hallyeosudo, has become a ‘national cable car’ with more than 15 million people riding it since its opening in 2008.