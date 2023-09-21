Tongyeong Cable Car Reopens Again After Maintenance

Tongyeong Cable Car is set to resume operations today.

Managed by the Tongyeong Tourism Development Corporation, the cable car has undergone comprehensive maintenance.

The refurbishment work, which prioritized safety, included the replacement of cable car rotating sheave bearings and the enhancement of customer convenience facilities.

To reflect the changing economic landscape, the corporation has slightly adjusted its boarding fees.

Adult round-trip fares will rise from 14,000 won to 17,000 won. Even with the increment, Tongyeong Cable Car remains economically favorable at 8.6 won per meter, compared to the 9 won per meter average for five nearby cable cars.

Normal operations are set to resume during the Chuseok holiday, with the exception of the 29th, Chuseok Day itself.

Since its inauguration in 2008, this cable car, offering a breathtaking vista of Tongyeong Port and Hallyeo Waterway, has earned the distinction of being the ‘national cable car,’ having carried over 15 million passengers over the years.