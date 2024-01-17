Image: Tongyeong Tourism Development Corporation
Domestic DestinationsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Tongyeong Cable Car to Close For 3 Days Next Week

By Haps Staff

The Tongyeong Tourism Development Corporation has announced a scheduled maintenance period from the 22nd to the 24th of January.

This routine inspection, mandated by the Korea Transportation Safety Authority under the Track Transportation Act, ensures the cableway’s safety and occurs annually.

The comprehensive maintenance covers the examination of cable car cables, wire ropes, braking systems, and safety sensors.

Following the maintenance, the cable car will resume normal operations on the 25th.

Normal operations are expected during the Lunar New Year holiday, with the exception of Lunar New Year’s Day on the 10th.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

150 White-naped Cranes Show Up at Hwapocheon Wetland

‘Yi Sun-sin Martyrs’ Park’ Changes Name to ‘Yi Sun-sin Sea Park’

20th Miryang Arirang Marathon to Take Place February 25

Five New Year’s Travel Destinations This January in Korea

Jinju City Installs Pedestrian Path Between Railroad Culture Park and Knowledge Industry Center

Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Store Offers Lunar New Year Special Discounts

The Latest

Busan Experienced its Hottest Year on Record in 2023

Busan Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art Unveils Its Exhibitions for 2024

Japanese Beer Imports Regain Top Spot in Korea

150 White-naped Cranes Show Up at Hwapocheon Wetland

Plans Reveiled for Korea’s Largest Pet Theme Park in Gijang

Busan Creates “Life-friendly Forests” Around the City

Busan
light rain
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
70 %
1.5kmh
100 %
Wed
12 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 