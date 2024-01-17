Tongyeong Cable Car to Close For 3 Days Next Week

The Tongyeong Tourism Development Corporation has announced a scheduled maintenance period from the 22nd to the 24th of January.

This routine inspection, mandated by the Korea Transportation Safety Authority under the Track Transportation Act, ensures the cableway’s safety and occurs annually.

The comprehensive maintenance covers the examination of cable car cables, wire ropes, braking systems, and safety sensors.

Following the maintenance, the cable car will resume normal operations on the 25th.

Normal operations are expected during the Lunar New Year holiday, with the exception of Lunar New Year’s Day on the 10th.