Tongyeong Cable Car to Undergo Month-Long Maintenance for Safety Enhancement

The Tongyeong Cable Car is set to undergo an extensive month-long maintenance period, focusing on enhancing safety and facilities.

The cable car will close its doors from the 28th of this month until the 25th of September for essential maintenance work.

The scheduled improvements include the replacement of bearings on the cable car’s rotary pulleys and enhancements to customer convenience facilities.

Following the maintenance period, the cable car will resume its regular operations from the 26th of the next month, with the exception of Chuseok Day on the 29th, when it will remain closed.

Since its grand opening in 2008, the Tongyeong Cable Car, offering breathtaking views of Tongyeong Port and the scenic Hallyeosudo, has gained immense popularity, earning it the title of the ‘national cable car’ with over 15 million passengers.