Tongyeong Cancels its 2022 Sunrise Event

One of South Gyeongsang province’s most anticipated events each year has been canceled for the second year in a row.

A Tongyeong city official said that as the number of daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 recently exceeded 7,000 nationwide, and as the number of confirmed cases in the region increased rapidly, the decision was made to cancel the 2022 Sunrise Event considering the safety of citizens as the top priority.

It also requested that not only the sunrise event hosted by Tongyeong City but also any events scheduled by the eup, myeon, and dong not be held, and asked for all citizens’ cooperation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Tongyeong Sunrise Event is an event held by Tongyeong City to pray for the well-being of citizens and the development of municipal administration at Yi Sun-sin Park in Jeongjeong-dong every year.