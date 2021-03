Tongyeong’s largest spring festival has been canceled this year.

The city’s representative flower festival, one of the largest in Gyeongsamnam-do, has decided not to hold any official events this year for its 18th edition.

While no events or performances will be scheduled, people will be able to walk around freely with social distancing measures in place.

In addition, Hadong’s Hwagae Cherry Blossom Festival was also canceled this year.

Read More