Tongyeong City Beautifies Parks and Green Spaces for Spring Season

Tongyeong City is improving major city parks, rest areas, and street trees to welcome both citizens and tourists during the spring season.

Tongyeong boasts popular parks such as Yi Sun-sin Park, Seopirang Park, Nammangsan Park, and Naejukdo Park.

The city is committed to maintaining these spaces, ensuring they remain pristine environments for relaxation and recreation.

With a team of 60 workers, including staff from the Parks and Green Space Department, park environment purifiers, and street tree managers, Tongyeong is conducting comprehensive maintenance activities.

These include planting 3,500 spring flowers, cleaning ponds and trails, pruning trees, removing weeds, and repairing benches.

A pruning project targeting 600 street trees along major roads also aims to enhance coastal scenery, ensure pedestrian safety, and prepare for summer storms and floods.

To address park-related concerns promptly, workers have been assigned to each park, available not only on weekdays but also during holidays, to swiftly respond to complaints and ensure optimal park utilization for everyone.

