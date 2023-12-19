Image: Tongyeong City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Tongyeong City Hosting a Wish Lantern Floating Event This Saturday

On Saturday, December 23, Tongyeong City will host a wish lantern-flying event in the Gangguan area from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., commemorating the 1st anniversary of the city’s declaration as a night tourism specialized city.

The main event, celebrating the Year of the Dragon in 2024, will take place in Ganggu, symbolizing the dragon’s heart, where citizens will collectively release wish lanterns into the Tongyeong River.

Additional attractions include pre-ceremony performances, the Tongyeong Flea Market, and experience booths offering activities like crafting mother-of-pearl lacquerware keyrings and making lanterns.

