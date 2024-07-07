Tongyeong City Opens Children’s Water Play Facilities and Buksin Beach Park for Summer

As the summer heat intensifies, Tongyeong City opened children’s water play facilities at Misu Marine Park and Jukrim 6 Children’s Park from July 6 for two weekends, before officially starting from July 20 to August 25.

The newly built Buksin Beach Park waterfront space, constructed in 2023, also began operations on July 2 and will run through September 10, following a trial period on weekends from May to June.

The water play facilities were free of charge during the operating period. Operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the water play areas at Misu Marine Park and Jukrim 6 Park, with a 15-minute break every hour after 45 minutes of play.

Buksin Beach Park operates from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a 20-minute break every hour after 40 minutes of play.

Misu Marine Park and Buksin Beach Park are closed every Monday, while Jukrim 6 Children’s Park is closed every Tuesday. The facilities can also close for safety reasons in case of rain or bad weather.