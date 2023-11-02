Tongyeong Names its Newest Landmark ‘Gangguan Bridge’

Tongyeong City, aiming to bolster tourism competitiveness through an eco-friendly transformation of the city’s old port, held a nickname contest for the Gangguan pedestrian bridge from August 29 to October 31, culminating in the selection of the moniker ‘Gangguan Bridge’ for strategic tourism marketing purposes.

The contest garnered 176 submissions from both Tongyeong residents and individuals nationwide, excluding duplicate entries.

Following two rounds of self-screening and public preference surveys, 22 finalists were shortlisted.

In the third and final phase, an impartial screening committee comprising predominantly private experts from the travel industry and diverse age groups meticulously evaluated the entries.

After intense deliberation, ‘Gangguan Bridge’ emerged as the top choice, with ‘Dalpirangyo’ recognized as an exceptional entry and ‘Gangguoengyo’ commended for its unique appeal.

While all entries demonstrated exceptional creativity, the simplicity and local pride associated with the name ‘Gangguan’ made it a fitting choice for extended use over the next decade. The name’s potential for dominating online searches and its adaptability for domestic and international marketing efforts contributed significantly to its selection as the ultimate winner.

‘Dalpirangyo’ presented the advantage of highlighting Tongyeong City’s distinctive content with the creation of a distinct ‘pirang,’ though it was awarded the title of excellence primarily due to its narrow focus. The playful yet familiar charm of ‘Ganggu Ohneungyo’ earned it the encouragement award, particularly for its potential to complement the primary nickname ‘Gangguan Bridge’ and foster a synergistic effect.

The winners of the contest will receive cash prizes of 1 million won, 500,000 won, and 300,000 won for the top selection, excellence, and encouragement, respectively. The chosen alias will be prominently featured in various tourism-related activities and marketing campaigns conducted by Tongyeong City in the foreseeable future.