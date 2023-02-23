Tongyeong Night Tour Brand BI Confirmed

Tongyeong has confirmed a brand symbolizing Korea’s first night tourism city.

Tongyeong City changed its night tourism slogan to “Tonight, TongYeong” at Korea’s 1st Tongyeong Specialized Night Tourism City Proclamation Ceremony held on December 22 last year to mean that all generations can enjoy a beautiful and enjoyable harbor night that can only be enjoyed in Tongyeong.

BI was finalized after collecting opinions from tourism experts and citizens from various fields.

Color, graphic icons, and typography are included in the night view of the city, which are turned on one by one, and the pencil lighthouse representing Tongyeong and the symbol along with the sea are included to maintain and expand the value of the existing city.

They plan to start promoting Tongyeong night tourism in earnest by creating photo zones and producing goods using the confirmed slogan BI.

It is said that it plans to lay the foundation for a global night tourism city through the promotion of cooperation projects linked to the tourism corporation.