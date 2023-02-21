Image: Tongyeong City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Tongyeong Port Passenger Terminal Extends Free Parking to 1 Hour

As a result of consultations with Gyeongnam province on the parking fee for the Tongyeong Port Passenger Terminal parking lot, Tongyeong City expanded the free parking time from 10 minutes to 1 hour to revitalize the traditional market.  

Currently, Tongyeong City is operating the Tongyeong Port Coastal Passenger Terminal parking lot free of charge from 5:00 am to 9:00 am for visitors to Seoho Traditional Market through budget support.

You can use the parking lot for free until 1 hour, so you can use the parking lot for free until 10:00 am. 

It is expected that it will help revitalize the local commercial district and relieve traffic congestion as it is possible to use the Tongyeong Port Passenger Terminal parking lot for free for one hour at any time, such as during lunchtime after the parking lot is open from 5:00 am to 9:00 am.

An official from Tongyeong City’s Job Economics Department said, “With the expansion of free parking hours, Tongyeong citizens and tourists visiting the Seoho Traditional Market will be able to conveniently use the parking lot, which will increase the satisfaction level of using the traditional market and the rate of a revisit. We will do our best to create a market that people want to visit and create an atmosphere for using traditional markets.”

