Tongyeong Revises its Leash Laws for Dogs

Tongyeong City announced that the length of the leash and chest leash will be limited to 2m when going out with dogs as the amended Animal Protection Act enforcement regulations come into effect on February 11.

In the past, it was stipulated as “the length within the range that can effectively control animals and does not harm other people”, but it has been changed to limit the length of a collar or chest leash to less than 2m in order to prevent safety accidents caused by dogs.

In addition, in public spaces including corridors, stairs, elevators, inside buildings of multi-family houses, multi-family houses, and multi-family houses (apartments, townhouses, multi-family houses), dog owners must hold the dog directly, or do not use the nape of the leash or the handle of the chest leash.

Safety measures must be taken to prevent the dog from moving, such as grabbing it, and a fine of not more than 500,000 won will be imposed if this is violated.

“For everyone’s safety, please keep a 2m leash and chest leash when going out with pets. Creating a mature companion animal culture starts with small actions and consideration, so please cooperate,” a city official said.