Image: Tongyeong City
Tongyeong Selected as the Best in Smart City Tourism in Korea

Haps Staff

The city of Tongyeong announced that it was selected as the most attractive city in the metropolitan area in the ‘Smart Tourism City Maturity Assessment’ conducted jointly by Kyunghee University Smart Tourism Research Institute and Consumer Insights Co., Ltd. 

 ‘Smart Tourism City Maturity’ is a model developed by Kyunghee University’s Smart Tourism Research Institute, and together with Consumer Insights, a specialized data convergence/consumer research institution, a total of 33,485 travelers and 36,217 locals took part in the survey.

The evaluation was conducted in five areas including attractiveness, accessibility, digitalization, sustainability, cooperative partnership, and accessibility of each region.
  

