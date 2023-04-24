Tongyeong to Creating a Unique Luxury Street Forest Road

Tongyeong City announced that the median flower bed between Gwanmun Intersection and Samsung Life Insurance will be created as a gorgeous and beautiful luxury road in the city center.

The project site, the Gwanmun Intersection Central Separation Dialogue Complex, was established 20 years ago, and camellia trees were in poor growth due to frequent pruning and various diseases and pests caused by vehicle traffic obstruction

In response, the city is implementing a luxury street forest road creation project as a government and provincial subsidy project this year.

This luxury street forest road is expected to become a small garden in the city by planting American trees with beautiful leaves in autumn, with green throughout the four seasons, and various flowering plants by season, giving freshness from light green to dark green from spring to summer.

The camellia trees in the flower bed of the median divider will be transplanted to the unused area of ​​the Donam-dong Cable Car Park Land to help restore the water quality of the camellia trees and plan to return them to the citizens by making a walking trail under the trees.