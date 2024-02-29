Image: Tongyeong City
Tongyeong to Launch a Twice Weekly Ship to Ogok Island

By Haps Staff

Tongyeong City announced the launch of the Island Excursion Ship to Ogok Island, a remote island, starting March 4th.

Operating twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, the ship will make round trips between Dal Port and Ogok Island twice daily, offering passengers a scenic journey through the island’s villages.

The trip takes approximately one hour.

This initiative is part of the ‘Neglected Island Route Operation Support Project’, funded by government, provincial, and city budgets, aimed at improving maritime transportation for isolated islands like Ogok.

Ogok Island, which is said to resemble a crow, is home to 13 households and 17 people and remains an island with dense forests.

Haps Staff
