Image: Tongyeong City
NewsUlsan/Gyeongnam News

Tongyeong Traditional Dance Art Troupe to Hold a Performance at 2 pm on Sunday at Yi Sunsin Park

Haps Staff

The Tongyeong Traditional Dance Art Troupe performance will be held at 2 pm on the 24th at Tongyeong Yi Sunsin Park while providing a wealth of sights to Tongyeong citizens and tourists as a regionally linked exhibition of the 2022 1st Tongyeong International Triennale.

During the Tongyeong International Triennale held every three years, the Tongyeong Traditional Dance Arts Troupe, which was selected as the base space type of the Tongyeong Alley Triennale, a regional joint exhibition with local cultural and artistic groups, successfully completed its first performance at Tongyeong Yi Sunsin Park on April 17th.

The experience of making a pinwheel to express people’s wishes was also well received by Tongyeong citizens and tourists visiting Tongyeong.

This performance, under the theme of “Where the wind blows – we go to that place,” is a place where you can experience Korean traditional dances, from the original dance of Um Ok-ja, a human cultural asset, to the janggang dance and the hutton dance.

The 2022 1st Tongyeong International Triennale 2022 is being held until May 8.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
fog
9 ° C
9 °
9 °
93 %
1kmh
75 %
Thu
13 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 