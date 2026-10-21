Tongyeong World Triathlon Cup Returns This Weekend With 1,400 Athletes

The 2026 Tongyeong World Triathlon Cup will take place from October 23 to 25, bringing approximately 1,400 athletes to the coastal city for three days of international competition and amateur racing.

Sanctioned by World Triathlon, the event will feature around 120 elite athletes from overseas and South Korea, along with approximately 1,300 amateur competitors.

The competition will be centered around Tongyeong’s Triathlon Square, with swimming, cycling and running courses extending through the city’s coastal areas and major roads.

Elite racing begins on Saturday, October 24, with the women’s competition at 8 a.m., followed by the men’s race at 10:30 a.m.

Both elite races will follow the sprint-distance format, consisting of a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer cycling course and 5-kilometer run.

Amateur races will take place on Sunday, October 25, beginning at 8 a.m.

Participants will compete over the standard Olympic-distance course, which includes a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike ride and 10-kilometer run.

The event will also bring significant traffic restrictions to parts of Tongyeong throughout the competition.

For Saturday’s elite races, roads between the Donam-dong bus terminal, Youth Training Center, Yonghwa Intersection and the southern end of Tongyeong Bridge will be closed to regular traffic during the competition.

Sunday’s amateur races will require more extensive closures, with the cycling route extending across Tongyeong Bridge, National Route 67 near Tongyeong Tunnel, Tongyeong Swimming Pool, Pyeongin Sunset Road and toward Minyang Village before returning to Triathlon Square.

The city has been working with the Korea Triathlon Federation, Tongyeong Police Station and other agencies to coordinate traffic management and safety measures on land and at sea.

Drivers are advised to check alternative routes in advance, particularly when traveling through Donam-dong and areas around Tongyeong Bridge.

Temporary bus detours and replacement stops will also be announced for affected routes.

Emergency vehicles will continue to have access through restricted areas, with police and fire authorities coordinating their movements during the races.

Tongyeong officials said traffic information and road closure notices will be distributed through local announcements, electronic signboards and social media ahead of the competition.