Image: Tongyeong City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Tongyeong’s 2024 ‘Melody on the Red Carpet’ Regular Saturday Performances Begin

By Haps Staff

Tongyeong City invites both locals and tourists to enjoy a series of performances at the Gangguan Cultural Plaza.

Running from May 11 to October 12, the 2024 ‘Melody on the Red Carpet’ regular Saturday performances will be held at the Gangguan Cultural Center on nine select dates (May 11, 18, June 8, 15, July 6, 20, September 7, 21, and October 12.

Beginning with the Tongyeong Pan Flute Orchestra, comprised of local cultural talents, the event will feature a mix of acoustic, classical, and popular music, alongside dance and traditional Korean performances.

Due to last year’s overwhelmingly positive feedback from tourists, this year’s lineup has been expanded.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Maifest Event in Namhae Deemed a Big Success

‘Visiting Forest Healing’ Programs to Be Run in Jinju

22nd Chief of Naval Staff Cup National Yacht Competition to be Held in Changwon

Enjoy a Variety of Programs at This Year’s Hadong Wild Tea Festival

Korea Destinations: Seolri Skywalk Reopens After Extensive Refurbishment

Check Out Traditional Bullfighting Matches on Saturdays in Jinju

The Latest

New Observatory to Enhance Taejongdae Tourism Experience

Busan Citizens Park to Allow Shade Tents, Opens New Outdoor Library

W Wedding Fair

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

워케이션 선도도시 부산, ‘박인비·유소연 초청 골프티칭데이’ 개최

Korea Destinations: Jeju Food and Wine Festival

Busan
clear sky
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
63 %
4.6kmh
0 %
Thu
16 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 