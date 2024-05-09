Tongyeong’s 2024 ‘Melody on the Red Carpet’ Regular Saturday Performances Begin

Tongyeong City invites both locals and tourists to enjoy a series of performances at the Gangguan Cultural Plaza.

Running from May 11 to October 12, the 2024 ‘Melody on the Red Carpet’ regular Saturday performances will be held at the Gangguan Cultural Center on nine select dates (May 11, 18, June 8, 15, July 6, 20, September 7, 21, and October 12.

Beginning with the Tongyeong Pan Flute Orchestra, comprised of local cultural talents, the event will feature a mix of acoustic, classical, and popular music, alongside dance and traditional Korean performances.

Due to last year’s overwhelmingly positive feedback from tourists, this year’s lineup has been expanded.