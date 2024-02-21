Tongyeong’s Bongsutgol Cherry Blossom Festival to be Held a Week Earlier This Year

The Tongyeong City Bongsutgol Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled to run over two days, starting on March 23rd, a week earlier than the previous year.

The 19th edition of the festival has opted to advance its schedule by a week, scheduling it for March 23rd to 24th.

This decision aligns with expectations of warmer weather this year, in line with global climate warming trends.

Under the theme “Please take care of us this spring too!”, the festival aims to offer citizens and springtime visitors unforgettable experiences, building on the success of previous years.

Highlighting the festival agenda are the 2nd Miss & Mr. Trot competition, a Youth Dance Battle, and a newly introduced small concert featuring Bongpyeong-dong residents.

Attendees can anticipate giveaways of autographed memorabilia from world-class soccer player Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich.

These include autographed balls, uniforms, and a life-size portrait, promising excitement to the many visitors expected to visit the festival