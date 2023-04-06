Tongyeong’s Port Gangguan Transformed Into a Water-friendly Space for Tourists

Gyeongnam Province announced the final completion of the Tongyeong Port Gangguan waterfront facility maintenance work is finished which began in July 2017.

The ‘Tongyeong Port Gangguan Waterfront Facilities Maintenance Project‘ is a project to create an urban waterfront space with a theme for an old port in the city center.

About 500 fishing boats were anchored in the existing river port, damaging the image of a beautiful tourist port and aggravating traffic congestion.

Accordingly, the province established a plan to move the existing fishing boats to the fishing boat replacement piers built around Misu-dong and Dang-dong, and create a multi-purpose marine water-friendly space with cultural and water-friendly facilities and a resting space where people and the sea coexist.

However, the city of Tongyeong and civic groups demanded constant docking of fishing boats and a drastic reduction of the project size, and the project was suspended for a long time. After 9 meetings, a final agreement was reached at the end of August 2018, and construction has been completed today.

A stand (L=314m) was installed on the side of the Byeongseon Madang of the Battle of Hansan in the Gangguan waterfront facility maintenance work section of Tongyeong Port to provide a resting space for tourists and local residents during normal times, and to prevent flood damage by acting as a water barrier in the event of a typhoon or tidal wave.

In the cultural yard, a square with a brilliant feast of light and a philosophy of emptiness created with the latest media facilities was created to maximize the efficiency of the function of the square, such as accommodating various events, and various festivals such as performances and cultural events are expected to be held in the future.

In order to remember the meaning of the military base where the Joseon naval forces trained and operated in the past and reconsider its historicity, a model of the Cheonja Chongtong was placed around the pavilion, and an experience function in connection with the Turtle Ship and the Panokseon was built.

To create a dynamic sea atmosphere, wave model sculptures, chairs, circular pergolas, shelters, green grass, and art sculptures were placed to provide shelter for tourists and improve the quality of life of local residents.

A 92.5-meter pedestrian bridge connects the waterfront space in the 1.2km section from Hangnam–dong to Dongho-dong from east to west. It is expected that the installation of landscape lighting will greatly contribute to increasing tourism demand and providing attractions.

This project was created from July 2017 to the end of March 2023 with a total project cost of KRW 33.5 billion, and the wide waterfront space and colorful landscape lighting are expected to play a key role in leading the development of the local tourism industry.