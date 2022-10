The scheduled Busan One Asia Festival concert scheduled tonight at Asiad Main Stadium has been canceled.

President Yoon has declared a period of national mourning after last night’s tragic incident in Itaewon in which a reported 151 deaths have been confirmed along with 82 injuries.

19 foreigners are also among the dead according to media reports.

About 40,000 people were expected to attend the concert with 13 acts scheduled to perform.