Top 10 News Stories From Busan in 2020

The city of Busan released its list of its “Top 10 News Stories of 2020” featuring many of its accomplishments despite a tumultuous year.
The stories were chosen from a survey of 4,600 people online and offline which consisted of public officials, citizens, and journalists in Busan.
The top stories in 2020 in Busan were chosen as follows:
- Building a unique crisis system to overcome COVID-19
- Gimhae New Airport failure and the promotion of Gadeok International Airport
- Opening of the new Busan Library
- Promotion of Busan as an International City in Korea
- Construction of North Port 2
- 2030 World Expo Promotion begins
- Saesang – Haeundae Expressway project
- Yongho Dong Tram gets greenlighted to begin construction
- Achieving a government budget goal
- “Mamacall”, Busan’s first taxi service for pregnant women begins