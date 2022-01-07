The City of Busan has announced the top 13 achievements of the municipal administration in 2021 according to a public survey and responses from a number of experts.

The 13 achievements of the municipal administration in 2021 are categorized by four fields:

Current Problem Resolutions

Future Vision

Pioneer·Innovation

Citizens’ Happiness

Top 13 City Achievements in 2021

Current Problem Resolutions

– Deriving a solution to long-term drifting projects through a ruling party-opposition party -government cooperative system

– Accelerating project to turn Wallace Memorial Baptist Hospital into a public hospital

– Providing safe drinkable water through the Nakdonggang River Integrated Water Management Plan by the Ministry of Environment

Future Vision: Large-scale projects for the future of Busan in the coming 100 years

– Promote campaign to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan: Republic of Korea submits bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, promotional events in ROK and overseas

– Selected preliminary feasibility study project for the 2nd phase of the North Port redevelopment project to establish old downtown recreational infrastructure, promote balanced urban development and increase competitiveness to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan

– Accelerating Gadeok New Airport construction by promptly starting a preliminary feasibility study

Pioneer·Innovation: Projects helping Busan be the first to the future by preemptively pioneering future industries and technologies

– Attracted 3.6 trillion won investment and creation of about 9,300 jobs after the inauguration of Busan Mayor Park

– ’15-Minute City of Busan’ to realize a carbon-neutral, green smart city in order to allow citizens to undertake most of their daily commutes within a short distance

– Establish innovative ecosystem on industry-university collaboration: opened centers for local government, industry, and university collaboration

Citizens’ Happiness

– Launched Dongbaek taxi service, fee-free platform

– Opened the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane from Seomyeon to Chungmu

– Established Walkable City of Busan with Galmaetgil Season 2 project

To realize the city’s vision and objectives, the Busan Metropolitan City will continue to enhance citizens’ participation and communication and promote key projects for city development and citizens’ happiness in 2022.