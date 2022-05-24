Top Pirate Themed Casino Games in 2022

It has been a long time since slot machines were invented, yet they are still popular with many gamblers today. The advent of digital technology has ushered in a sea change in the world of gaming. A lot of money is spent on online slots every year because of their popularity.

Many titles, themes, and gameplay variations are available. Slot machines based on the subject of pirates are also quite popular. To attract as many customers as possible, online casinos offer a wide range of slot machines where players can deposit a small amount of money and still play dozens of popular game categories. Isn’t this a great way to see if a minimum deposit casino nz is right for you? You can try your luck at top games by making a small deposit of as little as $1.

Pirate Themed Slot Games

A treasure hunt is a lot of fun, and who doesn’t like the adrenaline rush that comes with it? The young boy or the little girl inside all of us is constantly listening, as many slot fans like to say. We are motivated to pursue our childhood ambitions by sentiments of longing. Many of us have fantasies of becoming a pirate or a lady pirate and scouring the world’s oceans in search of buried gold.

In terms of pirate-themed slot game symbols, many of them have a lot in common. The treasure box and the compass are two of the most common symbols you’ll see. Many people like to collect gold coins, barrels, and digging tools like shovels. Other popular items include hooks and ships, as well as handwheels.

Many of us are able to satiate our need for adventure by playing a pirate slot game. They have grown in popularity since casino software developers were constantly on hand to make our wildest fantasies come true with these games. There is a lot to like about pirate slot games, including the possibility for enormous wins of thousands of your bets. Let’s take a closer look at some of the best Pirate gambling games and pirate slots machines.

Ghost Pirates

NetEnt’s Ghost Pirates was among the most popular to play Pirate-themed slots on the market right now. The visuals in this video slot are among the greatest in the industry. It’s a little eerie, with a haunting soundtrack that’s guaranteed to make you shudder. Ghost symbols, maps, and so of course, secret riches abound in this Ghost Pirates slot. Climb aboard for a tense five-reel adventure filled with pirate spirits, treasure maps, and buried wealth. The RTP in this game is an astounding 97%, and there are 243 pay lines in all. Land 3, 4, and 5 treasure chests (the scatters) and you’ll get 10, 15, and 20 free spins, respectively. Wilds occur between reels 2 and 4 in this game. They substitute for all other symbols to help you win.

Pirates Charm

With most of the plundering, planking, and killing that they appeared to adore, the Pirate’s Charm video slot has some mean-looking figures on the reels. Two of the three pirates we see wear eyepatches, indicating that these are not benign cartoon creatures that are so common in pirate-themed online slots. With any luck, you may be pilfering money from Quickspin-powered online and mobile casinos in no time with the best pirate-themed slots. Only with 243 Ways of Winning format, winning combos in base spins are formed if three or even more similar symbols halt in any spot on neighboring reels first from the left side. It is possible to win 3,861 times your stake if you get a Mystery Charm symbol in just about any spin.

Blackbeard

It’s nothing new to have a slot machine based on pirates, but it provides game creators with the opportunity to cram their reels with familiar symbols like parrots, treasure chest, guns, and gold doubloons. Upon that deck of Blackbeard’s ship, the Queen Anne’s Revenge, the reels are encased in a wooden frame. Despite the game’s cartoon design, the symbols, particularly the medium-value ones like firearms and treasure chests, nonetheless manage to seem genuine. The greater utility symbols throughout the Blackbeard slot machine game have a more dynamic design. From Megadeth and Dolly Parton to Patrick’s Jackpot and Cleopatra’s Gold, Leander Games has a wide variety of popular titles. We learned that perhaps the Blackbeard slot machine was really produced by Bulletproof Games, a UK-based studio that creates slots for prominent companies like Leander Games.

Adventures of Captain Blackjack

If you’ve ever wondered what a pirate slot machine might look like and what it would be like to play, Just For The Win has the answer. One mid-century film was on the verge of obscurity until after this provider decided to dedicate an entire slot to it. The play takes place on a grid with five rows as well as three reels. To win, you need to hit three or more similar symbols on one of the 20 pay lines, which are located from left to right, contiguously. One of 4 preset prizes, including all the maximum payout potential, maybe won right away in the basic game. In the main game, the only things you may win are the potential fixed prizes and the multipliers that appear during the free spin rounds.

Pirate Slots Bonus Features

Comparable or identical mechanics may be found in a large number of pirate-themed slot machines, and you’ll discover many of these games have similar characteristics. A look at the most popular slot features.

Free Spins & Bonus Rounds

In one of the several automated rounds in free spins, you can win a lot of money. Typically, you’ll receive more wilds, multipliers, and other great features that could help you win big. Occasionally, you’ll get to enjoy a free spins bonus game. You may win additional money by doing things like spinning the wonder wheel or selecting a secret prize via free spins.

The Jackpot

The jackpot is, of course, the highest reward you might win on even a slot machine. While some slot machines offer millions in progressive prizes, there are many more with lower fixed payouts.

Best Online Casinos with Pirate Slots

Playing the games is merely a matter of finding the perfect area to do so. Even if you’re a seasoned online casino player searching for a new place to play, you’ll find plenty of options here including welcome incentives, promotional offers, payment options, and customer service are all included in this section.

#1. PlayOJO

As a casino player, you’ll find everything you need at PlayOjO. You don’t have to do anything except sign up; there’s a welcome bonus and ongoing promotions and a variety of handy payment choices.

#2. Betway

BetWay is an excellent choice for theme slots. In addition to a wide variety of themes as well as betting opportunities, you can count on 24-hour customer service at this site.

#3. LeoVegas

LeoVegas is a well-known name in the world of online gambling. As a result of its success, it has earned the moniker “King of Mobile Casino.” Theme online slots and all of the main progressive jackpots are all available at this casino.