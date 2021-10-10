Image: BMW Korea
Top Women LPGA Golfers Coming to Busan

Jeff Liebsch

Many of the top women’s LPGA golfers will be teeing off at the BMW Ladies Championship 2021 set for October 21-24 at the LPGA International Busan in Gijang.

World number 2 Ko Jinyoung, Inbee Park, Kim Sei-young, and Kim Hyo-joo are all top Korean players set to attend.

In addition, Lydia Ko from New Zealand, Lee Minji of Australia, and American Danielle Kang will also be competing.

The tournament, which will be held for the first time in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in a 72 holes stroke play format over four days. $2 million dollars in total prize money will be offered with $300,000 going to the winner and a BMW car will be awarded to anyone who gets a hole-in-one.

Top-class players from the LPGA-KLPGA will participate, including 84 players and four specially invited players.

