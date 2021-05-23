Total Lunar Eclipse Observation Event to be Held Wednesday

The ‘2021 Total Lunar Eclipse Observation Event’ will be held at the Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Center in Busan from 7:30 pm to 10 pm on the 26th.

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Full Moon and blocks the Sun’s direct rays from lighting up the Moon.

Along with observing the total lunar eclipse phenomenon, participants will also get to see constellations in the night sky including stars of the first magnitude, and take pictures using their own Smartphone, participating in special lectures and quizzes.

Those who prefer to stay at home can also participate online.