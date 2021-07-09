Tougher Social Distancing Measures Enacted in Busan From Today

The city of Busan will greatly strengthen the quarantine rules for social distancing starting today from midnight in order to tighten the reins of the recent spread of COVID-19 infection in entertainment establishments.

In consideration of the spread of infection in the community and the local economic situation, the city has applied the current 2nd stage of social distancing but limits the operating hours and private gatherings of some facilities from the 10th to the 25th.

Recently, in the Busan area, the COVID-19 infection is spreading rapidly, centered on fishery workers and entertainment facilities.

In particular, as the number of confirmed patients in their 20s and 30s surged around nightlife facilities and pubs, difficulties in epidemiological investigations such as identifying movement became almost impossible, forcing the city to take drastic measures.

Accordingly, from today, the operating hours of entertainment facilities (bars, including nightclubs and room salons, karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas), ’colatecs’ (Korean-style cabaret) and dance halls, and hold’em pubs (card game pubs) will be limited until 10 p.m.

In the case of restaurants, cafes, convenience stores, and food stalls, only take-out and delivery are allowed from 10 pm to 5 pm the next day.

In addition, private gatherings are limited in the number of people.

From 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., up to 8 people can meet, and from 6 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., up to 4 people are allowed to meet together.

Incentives for vaccinated persons have also been temporarily suspended, so they are not excluded from calculating the number of people at religious facilities and private gatherings.

In addition, the city of Busan plans to respond to businesses that violate quarantine rules on a zero-tolerance principle, such as applying a ‘one-strike-out system’, which issues an order to ban gatherings immediately for two weeks in addition to a fine for negligence. Periodic diagnostic tests for employees of entertainment facilities are also carried out as before.

“Now is the time to quickly tighten the reins of quarantine. I am well aware that what has survived so far is thanks to the dedication of the citizens and the sacrifices made by small business owners and self-employed people, but everyone should be patient a little more and we urge you to participate in the quarantine,” Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon said.

“Until the situation stabilizes, please refrain from private gatherings as much as possible, thoroughly follow basic quarantine rules such as wearing a mask, and if you have symptoms, please get tested immediately at a screening clinic near you.”

City of Busan New Guidelines — Level 2 With Enhanced Quarantine Measures

Period: Until July 25

1. Gatherings/Events

Private gatherings:

(Private gatherings) Up to 8 persons until 6 PM, and up to 4 persons after 6 PM until 5 AM the next day.

*Except when immediate family are gathering; when a person is about to pass away requiring the family to gather; when people gather for traditional first-birthday parties for babies, celebrations known as ‘doljanchi’, at specialized venues with disinfection protocols, 60th/70th birthday party and ancestors’ memorial ceremony (gatherings of up to 16 persons to be allowed); when people gather for sports games at sports facilities with their facility’s manager.

– Reservations or entrance of 9 or more persons to multi-purpose facilities, including restaurants are prohibited

After 6 PM, Reservations or entrance of 5 or more persons to multi-purpose facilities, including restaurants are prohibited.

Other gatherings & events

– Gatherings or events with over 100 participants need to be reported and discussed with local governments. Mandatory compliance with quarantine measures

– Ban on rallies with over 100 participants

* For rallies, the number of participants includes those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

– Wear a mask indoors, keep a visitor log, ventilate and disinfect regularly

Maintain 2-meter (at least 1-meter) distancing in the facilities

2. Multi-use Facilities

Comply with mandatory quarantine measures (wear a mask, keep visitor log (excluding department stores, marts, shops), ventilate and disinfect regularly, appoint a disease control and prevention supervisor)

Facilities in Group 1

▶Entertainment facilities (bars, including night clubs and room salons, karaoke bars, pubs, hunting pochas): Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5 AM the next day, required use of electronic log systems (including staff), limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡, 1 person/10㎡ for night clubs), when singing required to wear a facemask, prohibited for people to move from room/table to room/table. Employees (including managers) are required to take a PCR test every two weeks

▶’Colatecs’ (Korean-style cabaret) and dance halls: Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5AM the next day, required use of electronic log systems, limit on the number of people (1 person/10㎡)

▶Hold’em pubs (card game pubs): Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5AM the next day, required use of electronic log systems, limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡, including staff and dealer), required to wear gloves when using public items such as dice, cards, etc., when singing wear a facemask (install partitions and only one person singing at a time is allowed), dancing is prohibited (no operation of dancing halls or dance floors)

Facilities in Group 2

▶ Restaurants/cafes/bakeries

– Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5AM the next day

– When more than two customers order only coffee, a beverage or dessert menu item, they will be strongly recommended to stay for up to an hour only.

– Facilities of 50㎡ or larger in size, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables

▶ Singing rooms (including coin singing rooms): Suspension of operations after 10 PM until 5AM the next day, required use of an electronic log system, limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), no eating (water and non-alcoholic beverages allowed) rooms must be immediately disinfected and ventilate for more than 10 minutes after use (ventilate for 30 minutes if there is no mechanical ventilation system).

▶ Bathhouses/saunas: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage), ban on using sleeping room

In case of cluster infection, employees are required to take a PCR test every two weeks. (except those who are vaccinated against COVID-19).

▶ Indoor sports facilities (with intense cardio exercise): Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡) but limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡) in gyms for intense group exercise (GX) including zumba, tae-bo, spinning, aerobics, step classes, kickboxing and more.

▶ Direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage).

Facilities in Group 3

▶ Private academies: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡) or keeping one empty seat between seats, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)

▶ Movie and performance theaters: Empty seat between seats is not required, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage), limit on the number of audiences up to 5,000 per performance.

▶ Study rooms and cafes: Keep one seat empty between seats (except with partitions), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)

▶ Wedding halls: Limit on the number of people (less than 100 or 1 person/4㎡ in each wedding hall)

▶ Funeral homes: Limit on the number of people (less than 100 or 1 person/4㎡ in each funeral parlor)

▶ Barbershops/hair salons: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡)

▶ Indoor sports facilities (with low and medium intensity exercise)

Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage), required to wear a face mask while dancing at dancing academy

▶ Amusement parks/water parks: Limit capacity to 70%

▶ Multi-rooms/DVD rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage)

▶ Retail stores, mart, department stores (larger than 300㎡): Visitor temperature checks, mandatory to wear a face mask, ban on gathering for events, food-tasting, using customer rest areas

▶ Casinos (except casinos designated for foreigners): Limit capacity to 30%

▶ Internet cafes (PC bangs): Empty seat between seats is not required, eating food is prohibited (except with partitions)

Facilities in Other facilities

▶ Sports Stadium: Admission of spectators (30%) (50% for outdoor), eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage), keep one seat empty between seats (sitting next to a companion is permitted), ban on shouting or cheering

▶ Velodromes, regattas and race courses (national and public facilities): Limit capacity to 30%

▶ Museums and art galleries: Limit on the number of people (50% of 1 person/6㎡)

▶ Accommodation: Prohibited from exceeding capacity of people in one room (except immediate family), ban on gatherings for events and parties hosted at accommodation venues

▶ Party rooms: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡)

▶ Library: Limit capacity to 50%

▶ Kids café: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡)

▶ International conferences and workshops: keep two seat empty between fixed seats or two meter distance between seats

▶ Outdoor sports facilities (including outdoor winter sports facilities): No limit on the number of people

▶ ’Doljanchi’ specialized venues: Limit on the number of people (less than 100 or 1 person/4㎡ of each doljanchi)

-Facilities of 50㎡ or larger in size, comply with one of the following measures: ① Distance of 1 meter between tables; ② Empty seats/tables between seats/tables; ③ Install partitions between tables

▶ Exhibits and expos: Limit on the number of people (1 person/6㎡) except staffs in each booth

▶ Massage salons: Limit on the number of people (1 person/8㎡)

▶ Religious facilities: In-person worship services (i.e. Christian, Catholic, Buddhist, Cheondoist) at less than 50 percent seat capacity (keep one seat empty between seats), but prohibited from holding meetings and providing meals and accommodation

Businesses considered high-risk:

▶ Call centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees

▶ Distribution and logistics centers: notice of quarantine measures to all employees

3. Daily Life and Social & Economic Activities

▷ Mandatory to wear a face mask

– All indoor facilities, outdoor locations where people cannot stay 2 meters apart; administrative fine to be imposed for violations

▷ Use of public transportation: Mandatory to wear a face mask, eating food is prohibited (except water and non-alcohol beverage) in vehicle (except international flights)

▷ School: Comply with quarantine measures for prevention and control, allow in-person classes for all schools

▷ Unauthorized school:

– Schools with full-day classes or dormitory schools are to impose quarantine measures of private academies

– Schools run by religious facilities are to impose quarantine measures of religious facilities

▷ Work Pattern: to avoid crowded work environments, work at home, use flexible work schedules, or adjust start/end times of work and lunch hours, etc. (Under self-regulation of each business).

A violation of the quarantine rules at facilities in groups 1 and 2 even once will immediately result in operations being shut down for two weeks.

Violations of the quarantine rules: Fines of up to 100,000 won for individual violators and up to 3 million won for facility managers, business owners and operators.