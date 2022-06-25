Tourism Police to Increase Patrols Around Four Popular Busan Destinations

The Busan Metropolitan Autonomous Police Committee announced that in preparation for an increase in domestic and foreign tourists in the face of the Corona pandemic, personal mobile devices will be put in to conduct patrol activities at major tourist destinations.

Crime prevention and order maintenance in major tourist destinations, as well as guidance and crackdown on illegal activities targeting tourists, are handled by the Tourism Police in Nambumin-dong, Seo-gu, but it is difficult to patrol vehicles in major tourist destinations, so there are many walking patrols, which reduces work efficiency and makes it difficult to work depending on the weather there are many

In addition, it is expected that a lot of domestic and foreign tourists will visit Busan, with the recovery of daily life in full swing and the exemption from quarantine obligations for overseas travel.

Accordingly, the Busan Metropolitan Police Committee decided to use a personal mobile device for patrol activities at major tourist destinations such as Haeundae and Gwangalli beaches and international events by the Tourism Police to ensure safe Busan tourism by increasing the mobility and visibility of patrols from July 1.

The tourist police unit divides major tourist attractions into four areas: Nampo area, Haeundae Beach area, Gwangalli Beach area, and Songdo Beach area.