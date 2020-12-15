Travel

Tourists to South Korea Drops 83% in 2020

Haps Staff

Tourists to South Korea dropped to a 32-year low this year, as global travel was nearly wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of tourists who visited the country from January to October was 2.39 million, down 83.6% compared to 2019, according to statistics released by the Korea Tourism Organization.

Half of the visitors totaled visited in January, while numbers dwindled into the 60,000 per month average range from late spring.

The number of visitors is the lowest since 2.34 million people visited Korea in 1988 when it opened its doors to the world for the Seoul Olympics.

Additionally, the number of Koreans traveling also reached a 22-year low with 4.2 million travelers heading overseas.

South Korea was hoping to attract 20 million tourists in 2020 before the pandemic hit.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Travel

Air Busan to Begin “Flights to Nowhere” From Incheon on the 19th

BeFM News -
Starting from the 19th, Air Busan will operate international “flights to nowhere” that allows duty-free purchases. 
Read more
Travel

Take a Virtual Trip to Seoul on YouTube

Haps Staff -
The Seoul Tourism Organization has hundreds of videos to watch in the meantime on its YouTube channel "Visit Seoul TV".
Read more
Travel

Nam-gu Council Wants to Promote a Haeundae to Igidae Cable Car Again

Haps Staff -
Nam-gu district council has announced its intention to once again promote building a cable car between Haeundae and Igidae.
Read more
Travel

Gimhae International Airport’s Temporary Terminal Construction Delayed

Haps Staff -
With the plans for the major expansion of Gimhae International Terminal canceled, the construction of a temporary terminal has been put on hold.
Read more
Travel

What a New Gadeokdo International Airport Could Look Like in Busan

Haps Staff -
As plans to build a new international airport on Gadeokdo gain steam after the Gimhae New Airport Plan has been scrapped, there are many who are pushing to see a large scale 24-hour airport in the city
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Jukseong Cathedral

Haps Staff -
Located in Gijang amongst the blue seas and coastal rocks, this building stands out amongst the coastal fishing village nearby.
Read more

The Latest

Tourists to South Korea Drops 83% in 2020

Travel Haps Staff -
Tourists to South Korea dropped to a 32-year low this year, as global travel was nearly wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

New Mobile Banking App Simplifies Overseas Money Transfers

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
Hana Bank has stepped up its mobile banking for foreigners by launching a smartphone-based platform that enables domestic and overseas money transfers with fewer steps than ever.
Read more

What Level 2.5 Social Distancing Means in Busan

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
The social distancing guidance level will be raised to Level 2.5 and include additional enhanced quarantine measures for the Busan area starting Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 00:00 until Monday, December 28, 2020.
Read more

온라인으로 만나는 동삼동패총전시관

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 시립박물관은 오늘(15일)부터 시립박물관 유튜브 채널과 동삼동패총전시관 홈페이지(museum.busan.go.kr/dongsam)를 통해 시민들에게 동영상 2종과 온라인 활동지를 무상 제공한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until the 28th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As the city of Busan went up to the second-highest social level distancing yesterday, the city has announced what will happen when trying to dine at restaurants and cafes around town.
Read more

Banks in Busan Shorten Their Operating Hours Until the 28th

Busan News Haps Staff -
Banks in Busan have shortened their operating hours by one hour until the 28th as Busan increased its social distancing to level 2.5.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-6 ° C
-6 °
-6 °
62 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Tue
-1 °
Wed
2 °
Thu
4 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
5 °

Dine & Drink

Here’s What to Expect at Restaurants and Cafes in Busan Until the 28th

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
As the city of Busan went up to the second-highest social level distancing yesterday, the city has announced what will happen when trying to dine at restaurants and cafes around town.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Stylish Izakaya Eats at Maeryo 36.5 in Kyungsung

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
A long time favorite izakaya in the heart of the Kyungsung University area, Maeryo 36.5 is a stylish, trendy dining and drinking spot offering delicious Japanese favorites.
Read more

Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Billed a Success in First Hybrid Exhibition

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The 19th Seoul International Cafe Show, the first “hybrid” exhibition in Korea to combine the online and offline platforms, ended successfully on the 7th of November and made significant achievements.
Read more

Park Hyatt Offering Unique Christmas Cakes For This Holiday Season

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt in Marine City is offering some scrumptious holiday cakes for this Christmas season.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 