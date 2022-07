Tours to the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom will resume in mid-July after months of suspension during the pandemic.

The unification ministry announced today that the tour program to the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) will restart from July 12.

The tour will be held once a day at 3 p.m. from Tuesday until Saturday. Up to 40 people may sign up for each time slot starting from this Friday through the Panmum Tour website.