Traders to Change its Name and Introduce Paid Memberships

E-Mart will reorganize its warehouse-type discount store Traders to secure a growth engine by changing the name to Traders Wholesale Club and introducing a paid membership.

E-Mart announced on the 4th it will first change its Traders sign to Traders Wholesale Club.

It plans to build the original image of a warehouse-type discount store that is completely different from E-Mart, a large-scale mart, by putting the word “wholesale”, meaning wholesale and bulk, into the brand name.

A paid membership will also be introduced to secure loyal customers.

Traders has been free to shop for anyone, but in the future, it will be operated in parallel with membership similar to Costco.

The new Traders Club membership will divided into standard and premium grades, and standard and premium business grades for business customers will also introduced.

Members earn ‘TR CASH’, which can be used like cash for each purchase amount, and offer popular products at member prices every month.

Premium members receive additional benefits linked to Shinsegae Group’s offline channels, and if they are not satisfied with the membership system, 100% of the annual fee is returned.

Paid memberships will be officially launched in January next year and early bird subscription will be accepted until the end of this year.

The number of Traders, which was first opened in 2010, has now been increased to 21 and they plan to increase to 30 in the future. It currently has yearly sales of around 3 trillion won.

“Total innovation was carried out to secure a solid growth engine that can survive to the end even in the unpredictable circumstances of the rapidly changing distribution environment, economic recession, and high prices,” a Traders official said.