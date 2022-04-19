‘Traditional Culture Experience Center’ to be Built Along the Namgang River in Jinju

Jinju City is promoting the creation of a ‘Traditional Culture Experience Center’ in Mangyeong Park to develop an educational infrastructure through the succession of the spiritual value of traditional culture and to develop a tourism course through harmonious connection with Namgang and Chokseokru, representative tourism resources, and the Namgang Yudeung Exhibition Hall, which is currently under construction.

In Mangyeong-dong, Mangyeong Neighborhood Park, the city will create a modern hanok experience facility that can comprehensively perform functions such as traditional cultural arts, traditional food, performances, events, and accommodation with the characteristics of Jinju on an area of ​​9,700 m2 in Mangyeong-dong.

In order to promote the project, the project feasibility review service began in December last year and was completed early this month.

The total project cost required to build the ‘Traditional Culture Experience Center’ is 17.7 billion won. If the project is confirmed this year, the project will start next year and the construction project will be carried out for three years until 2024.

The ‘Traditional Culture Experience Center’ consists of one cultural experience hall, one traditional food experience hall, one traditional life education hall, two traditional family halls, and an outdoor performance hall and experience hall.

The Cultural Experience Center will be used as a venue for performances such as Jinju Geommu, Jinju Hallyangmu, Sotdaejaengnori, and Ogwangdaenori, which are intangible cultural assets representing Jinju, and lectures on traditional culture.

In addition, as a special space unique to Jinju City, it will also serve as an exhibition and experience center for traditional culture.

The Traditional Food Experience Center is a place where you can enjoy the traditional food of Jinju

The Traditional Life Education Center is an educational facility where young people can learn and experience traditional etiquette and culture. It will consist of an education hall, an experience hall, and a dormitory so that various educational experiences such as tea ceremonies, Confucianism, and guest lectures.

The traditional family hall is used as an experience space that provides accommodations for family units and provides education on the healing of the mind, reminding them of the importance of family.

In addition, an outdoor performance hall and an outdoor experience hall are created to organize the space so that activities related to the indoors can be performed.

When the construction is completed, it is expected to greatly contribute to the development of communication and exchange of various classes, the modern succession of traditional culture, and the development of local culture through the operation of children and youth programs, couple and family programs, foreign etiquette school programs, and traditional culture hanok stays.